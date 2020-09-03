2021 PF presidential aspirant Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) says government’s intentions of taking action against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over privatization allegations will bring unnecessary upheaval in the country, judging by the current mood. And Fube says government’s ill timed desperation over the matter will not solve anything but will only make Hichilema popular. Meanwhile, People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda says the Patriotic Front (PF) government has no moral right to talk about the mismanagement of the privatization process because they have presided over the most corrupt...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.