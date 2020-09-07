PRINCE Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says the key problem that Zambia continues to face is personalisation of state leadership. Speaking at the virtual Levy Mwanawasa public lecture, Friday, Akashambatwa said there was a need to re-examine the political culture which allowed personalised leadership. “I noted in the clip you played with the voice of Levy that he used the word ‘we’. One of the things that distresses me in watching Zambian news is that a minister saying ‘my government’ or our President says ‘my government’, they hardly say that ‘we.’ When...



