Justice Minister Given Lubinda addresses journalists at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka during the National Dialogue Forum on May 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says 2021 is not a time for experiments, asking Zambians to ensure that President Edgar Lungu wins by 80 per cent. And Lubinda says government does not want to arrest opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema but that should he be nabbed, it will be because he committed a crime he needs to answer for. Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says PF cannot be scared of Hichilema because he is a loser. Speaking when they featured on Kasama radio, Sunday evening, Lubinda asked Zambians to make...