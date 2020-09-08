NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa has called on government to consider allocating 21 percent of the 2021 budget to the education sector. In a statement, Monday, Chansa said the sector had seen a reduction of funding in the past years which had negatively affected it. “As the nation awaits for the presentation of the 2021 national budget later this month , National Action for Quality Education in Zambia( NAQEZ) demands for 21 % allocation to the education sector.For far too long, the Ministry...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.