WHEN someone starts telling stories that things are not working, that ‘no, the PF have failed’, just tell him that ‘sir, just sit, because we can make a mistake we insult you’, says President Edgar Lungu. And President Lungu has assured the people of Luapula Province of more development in the area, insisting that PF is still a pro-poor party. The Head of State was speaking at a rally in Luapula Province, Sunday, when he went to drum up support for PF candidate in the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election, Kabaso Kampampi....



