PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema wants to rule the country so that he can sell assets, adding that if he is unlucky, he will be arrested for his involvement in the sale of state-owned enterprises during privatisation. And President Lungu has urged residents of Mwansabombwe to vote for PF candidate Kabaso Kampampi, saying voting for another party will put them at risk of not having any development. Drumming up support for Kampampi in Mbereshi, Monday, President Lungu claimed that the assets that Hichilema sold were too many....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.