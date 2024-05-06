ECONOMIST Dr Lubinda Haabazooka says if he had money, he would rather invest it in China than keep it in the country. Dr Haabazoka says the UPND government has concentrated on the fight against corruption and debt restructuring, neglecting the economic front. He also says the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has not been effective in its attempts to stir the country’s economy in the right direction. Meanwhile, Dr Haabazoka has urged government to give back Stephen Mikalile’s money. Speaking when he featured on Millenium TV recently, Dr Haabazoka said he would rather invest his money elsewhere because a citizen with money was perceived as a thief in Zambia. “Me, in today’s Zambia if I had money, there’s no way I...



