POLICE on Monday apprehended Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu from Maina Soko Military Hospital over some remarks he’s been making that people from Southern Province will not be allowed in Eastern Province. Zulu was later taken to Lusaka Central Police Station, where he was detained while awaiting release on police bond. And Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says it is irresponsible for Zulu to behave the way he has been behaving. Commenting on Zulu’s arrest during a media briefing yesterday, Mwiimbu said Zulu’s behaviour was unbecoming. “I want to state that it’s irresponsible on the part of Mr Munir Zulu to behave the way he has been behaving. In this country, there are laws...



