KANSANSHI Dynamos and Prison Leopards have been relegated from the MTN Super League following Green Buffaloes’ narrow 1-0 victory over Forest Rangers in a Week 33 encounter at Edwin Imboela Stadium. The crucial victory for the Buffaloes secured their survival in the league and confirmed the relegation of Kansanshi and Prisons. The win pushed Buffaloes to 41 points and confirmed their stay in the Super League. Prison Leopards and Kansanshi, both on 35 points join already relegated Trident. Konkola Blades, who sit 16th on the table, will have to wait until the last game and hope to beat Prison Leopards by six unanswered goals and hope that Forest Rangers lose. To survive, Blades must win against Leopards and hope for...



