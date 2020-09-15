POLICE in Livingstone have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the murder of Patrick Mapulanga, a village headman of Siamatete village in chief Mukuni’s area. In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that the man, who was identified as Brian Sibajene, an artist by profession, allegedly murdered the victim on suspicion that he had an intimate relationship with his wife. “Police in Livingtone have arrested a male adult, identified as Brian Sibajene, aged 38, in connection with the murder of Patrick Mapulanga, aged 60, also a headman...



