THE UPND has demanded the release of its deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka and two other officials arrested for aggravated robbery and malicious damage to public property, saying the grounds they have been arrested for are fake and unreasonable. In a statement, Tuesday, UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma stated that the trio were merely trying to unearth the continued issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) to foreigners and under-age children. “The UPND demands the immediate and unconditional release of party deputy secretary general for politics, Patrick Mucheleka, National Youth Information and...



