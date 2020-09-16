MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Chalwe Lombe says government is considering engaging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to create a platform where Zambians in the diaspora can vote in next year’s general election. Speaking during the African Missions virtual meeting on the diaspora policy, Lombe asked missions abroad to make submissions to the Ministry to enable them engage the relevant institutions on the possibility of helping them register as voters. Responding to a question from Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Major Jackson Miti, who wanted to know...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.