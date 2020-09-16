Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF DEPUTY chief whip Tutwa Ngulube says Professor Patrick Lumumba is poverty stricken and has no credibility to comment on Zambia’s governance. And Ngulube says Professor Lumumba’s remarks are testimony that some foreigners want UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to take over power so that imperialists could damage Zambia’s economy. Meanwhile, Ngulube says he is confident that Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 will be enacted because most UPND members of parliament are in support of the bill. Commenting on Prof Lumumba’s remarks that Zambians should try HH next year...