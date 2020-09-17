NORTHERN Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene says detained UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka’s court appearance date is currently unknown as they are still finalising paperwork on his aggravated robbery charge. Mweene, however, says the five UPND cadres who were arrested for assaulting two suspected PF cadres were expected to appear in court on September 16. In an interview, Mweene said Mucheleka would appear in court as soon it was practically possible. “The Mucheleka case, we are processing the case, the State Advocate is in Lusaka; we have to send...



