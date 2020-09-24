DEPUTY Chief Registrar Sipho Banda says she is upset with the delay in the commencement of the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) in Mazabuka District because it is inconveniencing local residents. But Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo has charged that the delay was a deliberate ploy to disadvantage residents who want to get NRCs. On Monday, Mazabuka residents were left stranded at various centres as they gathered to collect their NRCs, but many centres were found closed due to non-availability of materials for printing the...



