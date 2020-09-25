UPND chairperson for finance and economic affairs Situmbeko Musokotwane says government’s request for a six months suspension on repayment of the three Eurobonds is an admission to the whole world that the country is bankrupt. And Musokotwane says government should not use COVID-19 as an excuse for failure to repay debt. In an interview, Musokotwane said government’s suspension request had shut the country from money lenders and investors. “Yesterday (Tuesday) the Zambian government requested that interest on the three Eurobonds be suspended between October and March next year, meaning that...



