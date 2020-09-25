KASEMPA UPND member of parliament Brenda Tambatamba says President Edgar Lungu’s speech to Parliament was business as usual and nothing transformational came out of it. And Mwembeshi Independent member of parliament Machila Jamba says President Lungu cannot talk about poverty reduction when only he and PF members are getting wealthier, while ordinary Zambians’ suffering has increased. Meanwhile, Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala says the mining industry has faced tremendous job losses ever since the PF government was elected. Debating on President Lungu’s speech to open the final session...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.