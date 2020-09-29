Deputy Inspector General of police In charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso dispersing some New Hope MMD supporters who gathered at police headquarters to show solidarity for their leader Nevers Mumba on September 28, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEPUTY Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso yesterday chased some MMD cadres from police headquarters who went to offer solidarity to their leader, Nevers Mumba, saying he doesn’t want “ifyabupuba”. And Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed that police summoned Mumba because of remarks which he issued that the recently held Lukashya by-election was rigged by the ruling Patriotic Front. Meanwhile, MMD vice-president Rueben Sambo says it is not appropriate for the Police to summon people who speak their mind. Mumba arrived at the police headquarters...