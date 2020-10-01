PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila says reality has dawned on the opposition that they will lose the 2021 general elections, that is why they have mounted a vicious campaign against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). And Mwila has warned party officials against embarrassing ministers in the media saying they are causing anarchy. Meanwhile, Mwila says in three weeks’ time, suspended Patriotic Front Eastern Province Youth Chairperson Emmanuel J Banda commonly known as Jay Jay’s matter will be brought before the National Disciplinary Committee for action. At a press...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.