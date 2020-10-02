RAINBOW party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says if rigging existed in Zambia, PF wouldn’t have won elections in 2011. And Kabimba says there’s nothing abnormal about government’s request for debt suspension because the trend is common, even at individual level. Meanwhile, Kabimba says President Edgar Lungu should tell the nation what action will be taken on the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns’ recommendations so that the issues raised do not repeat themselves in the next general election. In an interview, Kabimba said he did not understand why some politicians...



