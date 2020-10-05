WHEN you see your friend being attacked by PF, help them and defend yourselves because there is no leadership capable of stopping the violence, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema told his supporters yesterday. His statement followed an incident that occurred in Lusaka’s Chakunkula ward 32 of Munali Constituency on Saturday, where some PF cadres went to the UPND constituency office, beat up the opposition members who were at the premises and threatened to burn the office down. The PF cadres who were from attending a campaign rally at Kapwelyomba grounds went...



