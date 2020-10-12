HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has urged officers in the mobile National Registration Cards (NRC) issuance exercise to focus on the job and not to be swayed by distractors. Kampyongo was in Southern Province, Sunday, to inspect phase two of the mobile issuance of NRCs in that province. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mazabuka district administrative officer Timothy Mulenga, Kampyongo said it was unfortunate that Southern Province was the only region where they were getting negative reports regarding the issuance of NRCs. He added that it was...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.