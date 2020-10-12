SUPREME Court justice and former Attorney General Dr Mumba Malila has observed that many judiciaries in the African region are still reeling from the devastating effects of political intimidation. In an article titled “Righting the wrongs: Justice Clever Mule Musumali’s legacy of judicial activism revisited”, and posted on AFRICANLII 1, Dr Malila stated political intimidation of African judiciaries had undermined their confidence to check on executive excesses and the blatant disregard of the rule of law. “It is undeniable that, perhaps with the general exception of the Kenyan, Malawian and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.