FORMER finance minister Felix Mutati yesterday unveiled his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, with a list of notable politicians like Lucky Mulusa joining him as his secretary general. The following is the rest of the interim executive committee of the newly launched MDC; economist Trevor Simumba is chairperson for economics, chairperson for the youths is Venon Kasonde, Ambassador Joyce Musenge is the deputy secretary general, vice-president in charge for administration is Shelly Thole and former ZCTU president Leonard Hikaumba is vice-president in charge of politics. Meanwhile, former Minister of...
