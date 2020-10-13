MDC leader Felix Mutati during the launch of his party at MIKA Convention Center in Lusaka on October 12, 2020

FORMER finance minister Felix Mutati yesterday unveiled his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, with a list of notable politicians like Lucky Mulusa joining him as his secretary general. The following is the rest of the interim executive committee of the newly launched MDC; economist Trevor Simumba is chairperson for economics, chairperson for the youths is Venon Kasonde, Ambassador Joyce Musenge is the deputy secretary general, vice-president in charge for administration is Shelly Thole and former ZCTU president Leonard Hikaumba is vice-president in charge of politics. Meanwhile, former Minister of...