UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has expressed anger at the continued provocation from the ruling Patriotic Front, saying the country is being run by a terrorist-like organisation. And Hichilema has called on Zambians to unite again, like they did in 1991 to defeat the one party state and in 2001 to reject the third term bid, saying only a united people’s voice will save the country from destruction at the hands of the Patriotic Front. “The police have thrown out our youths’ notifications, NDC and UPND, on the peaceful demonstrations against...



