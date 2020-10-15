THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the high number of teenage pregnancies recorded in Eastern Province this year alone points to a deepening problem not only in that Province but in society as a whole. In a statement, Wednesday, NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale stated that teenage pregnancies undermined girls’ human rights and compromised their opportunity to fully realize their socio-economic development potential. “NGOCC has noted with concern the increasing number of girls dropping out of school due to pregnancies. The reported 106 school girls, among them a...
Menu