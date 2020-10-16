FORMER Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande says the government should find solutions to the debt situation because they have not been listening to advice. And Magande says time is ticking for Zambia and the debt situation is becoming sour and acidic as creditors are demanding payment of their money. On Wednesday, President Edgar Lungu told United States interim Charge d’Affaires David Young that the debt situation was worrying and that Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu was doing everything to retain Zambia to sustainable debt levels. In an interview, Magande said there was...



