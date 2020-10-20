UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he will not answer Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja “stupid” call to have interrogated in the alleged abduction of two police officers in Muchinga. Speaking when he addressed students from the University of Zambia, National Institute of Public Administration, Evelyn Hone College and Zambia Institute of Mass Communication (ZAMCOM), Hichilema said it was disappointing that police were summoning him and other party officials when the real culprits who harassed and stoned his entourage in Mpika were not arrested. “First and foremost we would like...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.