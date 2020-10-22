POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe and transported him to Mpika where he is to appear for questioning. Kang’ombe is a suspect in a case where some UPND officials allegedly abducted two police officers and five civil servants when their party leader, Hakainde Hichilema, visited the area a week ago. Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the force had factored in safety concerns and decided to take up the responsibility of transporting the Sesheke law maker “for his own safety”. “He came to headquarters...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.