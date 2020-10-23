ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development (ADD) president Charles Milupi says Zambia’s economic recovery will only be realised when a new government is voted into power. In an interview, Milupi said the PF government was simply unwilling to create a realistic recovery path, adding that Cabinet lacked the ability to get the country out of the economic crisis. “They cannot put in place a plan for the economy to recover for two reasons. One, they don’t have the ability to do that. Look at the Cabinet. Who is in that Cabinet...
