POLICE in Chingola on Sunday arrested 27 UPND cadres of unlawful assembly during Independence Day celebrations. In an interview, Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga said the 27 were arrested around 12:30 because they were marching with some placards written “vote for UPND and NDC for change”, “COVID-19 only applies to the opposition” and “stop police brutality”, among other things. “We had a case of unlawful assembly yesterday, this happened in town around 12:30 hours where 27 UPND cadres unlawfully assembled. This happened at Chingola Town Centre and others were along...



