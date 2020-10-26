Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya addresses journalists during a press briefing at her office in Lusaka on August 13, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFORMATION and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya says it is a total fabrication to argue that government closed Prime TV and The Post Newspaper. And Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says unruly citizens that disrupt radio programmes will not be allowed to go scot-free. Meanwhile, Ikelengi UPND member of parliament Elijah Muchima says the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, through ZNBC, only covers PF activities, which is why the corporation remains a loss-making venture. Debating the estimates of expenditure for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting budget that stood...