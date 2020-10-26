CHIRUNDU UPND member of parliament Douglas Syakalima says Zambians will not allow President Edgar Lungu to run for a third term Last Tuesday, President Lungu said he knew he would be re-elected in next year’s general election because of the many works his government had done. But in an interview, Syakalima said President Lungu had totally failed. “He should not think that Zambians are stupid or foolish. Zambian currency is the worst performing in the world. Zambia is the third hungriest country in the whole world, the man has totally...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.