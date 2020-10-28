Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu says the UPND has garnered enough numbers to block Bill 10. And UPND chairman for elections Gary Nkombo says not all PF members of parliament want Bill 10 to pass. On Monday, Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube claimed that Bill 10 would go through with the help of 10 UPND members of parliament who had agreed to support it. But in an interview, Mwiimbu said Ngulube’s statement was not tenable. “We shall not vote for Bill 10 for the...