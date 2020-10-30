THE Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) says incentives announced in the 2021 national budget are insufficient to spur the much-needed growth as the tourism sector recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Association says the local tourism sector is only expected to kick-start around April, next year, when a COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated to be found. In an interview, LTA chairperson Rodney Sikumba argued that incentives announced in next year’s budget were insufficient to spur the much-needed growth because there is still insufficient funding to address pressing challenges,...
