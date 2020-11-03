LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says the UPND will cry louder on the continued unfairness in the application of the Public Order Act due to the party’s failure to support Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019. And Lusambo says the UPND are lucky to have a Minister of Home Affairs like Stephen Kampyongo, who is tolerant, as they would be crying every day. Meanwhile, Lusambo has insisted that he will not apologise to Brian Bwembya, popularly known as ‘B-Flow’, for lying in Parliament, adding that the artist was free...



