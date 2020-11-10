NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili has demanded that government should inform Zambians what the undeclared K6.3 billion COVID-19 donated funds were used for. The Interim Auditor General’s Report on the utilisation of COVID-19 funds revealed that K6.3 billion was donated by various stakeholders, which the Ministry of Finance did not declare. In an interview, Kambwili said that the Ministry’s failure to explain what the funds were used for would only heighten speculation on what government spent the COVID-19 funds on in view of a lack of transparency. “Obviously,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.