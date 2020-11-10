Transparency International vice chairperson Rueben Lifuka speaks at the 2019 Anti Corruption Conference organized by Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute in Port of Spain, on March 21, 2019 at Hilton Trinidad Hotel

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) president Reuben Lifuka has been re-elected as vice chairperson of the TI global board of directors for another three-year term. In a statement, Monday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe stated that Lifuka’s re-election was a recognition of the vast governance reforms that he spearheaded during his first term. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is pleased to announce the re-election of its Chapter President Mr. Rueben Lifuka as Vice Chair of the Transparency International (TI) global Board of Directors, during the 2020 Annual Membership Meeting held virtually from...