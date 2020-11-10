Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) president Reuben Lifuka has been re-elected as vice chairperson of the TI global board of directors for another three-year term. In a statement, Monday, TIZ executive director Maurice Nyambe stated that Lifuka’s re-election was a recognition of the vast governance reforms that he spearheaded during his first term. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is pleased to announce the re-election of its Chapter President Mr. Rueben Lifuka as Vice Chair of the Transparency International (TI) global Board of Directors, during the 2020 Annual Membership Meeting held virtually from...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe