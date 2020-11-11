THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says voter registration for prisoners in correctional facilities will be conducted in the last phase of the mobile voter registration exercise. In an interview, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the guidelines and legal drafting for prison voting was concluded and had since been presented to various stakeholders. “Voter Register for prisons will be conducted in the last phase of voter registration, week ending the 12th of December. The guidelines and legal drafting for prison voting was concluded and these were presented to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.