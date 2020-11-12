LUSAKA Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya has warned that the State will be deemed to have closed a matter in which NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is accused of expressing racial remarks against an Indian national should the matter not proceed at the next sitting. Magistrate Bwalya also agreed with concerns by the defence that the matter has taken a year without any progress with only one witness having been heard from the Prosecution. This was after Kambwili, through his defence lawyer Keith Mweemba ,objected to have the said matter adjourned to another...



