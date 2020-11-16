THE Auditor General’s Report has revealed that a company engaged by the Ministry of Works and Supply failed to commission a commercial web offset printing press after US$8,668,570.63 was paid. And the Report has disclosed that that payments in amounts totalling K920,808 processed by the Ministry were not supported with documentation such as acquittal sheets, receipts and purchase orders. According to the Report of the Auditor General on the accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended 31st December 2019, a physical inspection of the installed components of the...



