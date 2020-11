UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says it is time for change and that will only come if people register as voters en masse. Speaking during an end of year mobilization rally at Chilenje South Secondary School, Sunday, Hichilema said Zambians would die of hunger if the ruling party was given another five-year mandate. “Our headline message today is it is time for change. Tavutika! Bantu bavutika. Amene sakamba, saona mavuto nindani uyo? Because mavuto ma provinces yonse bantu bavutika. Mitundu yonse tivutika timagona na njala because ngati mwana wa neba wako...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.