MAZABUKA Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo says once voted into office, his party will make Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya account for the irregularities in the ministry. A News Diggers investigation has revealed that the Ministry of Health paid a Chinese company called Ganzhou Etone amounts exceeding US$1.5 million (approximately K31.3 million) for supply of Coronavirus test kits under a tender that was awarded to a different firm called Kingphar Company Ltd. The investigation has also revealed that companies that ‘competed’ and were awarded Covid-19 supply contracts at...



