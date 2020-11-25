MOOMBA UPND member of parliament Fred Chaatila says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is being arrogant by not listening to stakeholders on calls to extend the voter registration exercise. And Chaatila says the Commission should consider sending more staff to polling stations because they are being overworked with others falling sick. On Monday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the last day of the mobile voter registration exercise still remained December 12, for now, despite severe operational challenges the Commission faced with long queues and a slow uptake...



