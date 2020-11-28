THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the Commission has only been funded with K470 million against the K672 million that was budgeted for, leaving a deficit of over K200 million. And the Commission says a total of 2,704,426,00 have so far registered as voters. Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Friday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced that as of last week, the Commission had only received K472 million, leaving a budget deficit of K202 million to conduct the ongoing voter registration process. When asked what caused...



