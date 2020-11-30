NDOLA Central PF member of parliament Emmanuel Mulenga says he can make donations of up to K50,000 cash because he owns a mine. But Kapiri Mposhi UPND member of parliament Stanley Kakubo says members of the public should not be duped by the donations being made by the ruling party. On Saturday, PF members led by secretary general Davies Mwila raised a total of K401,000 cash for the Ndola Catholic Church towards educational programs. Among the donations made, Mulenga gave K50,000 cash. When asked about his source of wealth, Mulenga...



