MEDIA Network for Child Rights and Development executive director Henry Kabwe has called for the Child Protection Unit of the Zambia Police Service to be more proactive in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). In an interview, Kabwe observed that as the world commemorated 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, it was important that cases of sexual abuse were reported, even if they were committed several years ago. “You find out that even in work places, there are people that are threatened that they will be fired if they don’t...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.