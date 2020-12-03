Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops secretary general Fr Cleophas Lungu speaks to journalists shortly after a meeting with minister of Health Dr Chitalau Chilufya at Kapingila house in Lusaka on November 7, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) secretary general Father Cleophas Lungu says politicians must desist from abusing the Church by offering gifts of cash donations ahead of next year’s general election because it is immoral. In an interview, Fr Lungu said donating cash to entice members of the Church to vote for an individual politician was immoral, adding that the Church remained non-partisan during campaign season. “We remain non-partisan when it comes to politics and we are very much aware that as we draw near to the 2021 election, our...