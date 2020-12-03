The Electoral Commission of Zambia says it is investigating images of a young boy who allegedly managed to obtain a National Registration Card and a voters card. And Ministry of Home Affairs public relations officer Nephas Chifuta has charged that the UPND and some media houses are trying to discredit the electoral process by making it seem like children are getting registered. Images of a young boy holding a NRC and voters card had circulated on social media on Tuesday. But in an interview ECZ acting public relation manager Sylvia...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.