The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has suspended 34 clearing agents over a transit fraud scheme reported in the Auditor General’s (AG) report where the country lost K96,313,164, according to Secretary to the Tresury Fredson Yamba. The AG’s report on the accounts of the republic for the financial year ended 2019 reported that 551 removal in transits with guaranteed amounts totalling to K96, 313, 164 which had entered the country but had not exited and were not accounted for. Appearing before the parliamentary public accounts committee, Friday, Yamba said the treasury...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.